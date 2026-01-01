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Careers Back

 

The benefits of being a Thoughtworker

 

At Thoughtworks, you will work in a dynamic environment as part of a vibrant community of diverse and passionate technologists who make extraordinary impact.

 

We offer thoughtful, well-rounded benefits to support your personal and professional development goals as well as your health and wellbeing. Benefits packages are periodically reviewed to provide the best work experience, ensuring everyone is supported on their journey with us.

 

Be a lifelong learner

 

We're big on supporting growth. From day one and through your entire Thoughtworks journey!

 

Onboarding

Onboarding experience

 

All new joiners benefit from our First Year Experience which provides resources, mentorship and networking from day one to 365. Your first week at Thoughtworks starts with various induction sessions on the life as a consultant, on our culture, social impact, how to use new systems and more! We make sure that you start the best way possible by equipping you with everything you need: from working material, to access to all needed insights and of course a buddy who supports you on your entire onboarding journey.

Personal development

Personal development budget

 

You decide how you grow your career and we are there to support you. We offer all employees unlimited access to online learning via Udemy plus a personal development budget of up to €1.200 per calendar year & 2 days leave for training programs, conferences, books and more to keep you up to date with the latest tech trends and industry knowledge. 

Thoughtworks University

Thoughtworks University

 

If you’re new to tech, your journey will begin with Thoughtworks University (TWU): A one year journey starting with three weeks of immersive learning, followed by monthly sessions throughout the year to ensure a smooth transition into consulting and our way of working.

The perfect way to start growing your career and network internationally!

Large group of happy Thoughtworkers laughing and celebrating
Large group of happy Thoughtworkers laughing and celebrating

Supporting diversity, equity and inclusion

Diversity, equity and inclusion have the power to create transformative social change. As we continue to grow and evolve, the pursuit of social change remains at the heart of our purpose, culture and work. Our commitment to positive social change is one of the reasons why people join Thoughtworks, and it often becomes one of the main reasons why they stay with us.
Explore how we bring our values to life

Putting purpose-led into action

Through our social change projects and thought leadership like our Responsible Tech Playbook, we aim to inspire our people and all technologists to create better tech for all. Our annual Social Impact Report also provides a deeper view of our work in this space.
Discover how we integrate social change into technology
Large group of happy Thoughtworkers laughing and celebrating
Large group of happy Thoughtworkers laughing and celebrating

Tech excellence

We are the birthplace of Agile Software Development, Data Mesh, Continuous Delivery, Infrastructure as Code, the Tech Radar and much more. At Thoughtworks you have the chance to work with inspiring tech experts and diverse teams on extraordinary projects.
Learn more

Lead a healthy lifestyle

 

We care for the health of our Thoughtworkers and offer a number of programs and benefits to support this.

Sabbatical

 

Upon completing ten years at Thoughtworks, an employee is entitled to 12 weeks of paid leave. For every additional five years with the company, they are entitled to six weeks of paid leave.

Plan for retirement

 

You can choose an additional retirement income based on contributions fully funded by Thoughtworks in the amount of 4.5% of the monthly gross base salary paid into a provident fund. 

Fitness membership via EGYM

 

With just one membership and a small monthly fee, you can make unlimited and flexible use of all participating studios and sports providers to stay fit and healthy.

Wellbeing moments

 

We offer various events, talks and workshops around mental health and well being topics to de-stress and free your mind.

Wellbeing and mental health support via ifeel

 

ifeel, our mental health counseling provider, supports you in taking care of your emotional wellbeing and mental health.

Leaves

 

We provide full-time employees 28 days of annual leave per calendar year. Unpaid leave and leaves of absence are also available in the event longer time off is needed.

EAP (Employee Assistance Program)

 

We provide free, anonymous telephone consultations for employees and their dependents for any personal, health or professional concerns such as family services (e.g. finding child care or babysitters) and research (e.g. therapy places or doctors).

Accident insurance (private & work)

 

Accidents can happen anytime, anywhere - Thoughtworks protects you from the financial consequences of an accident, whether it occurs during your job or in your spare time.

 

Travel insurance

 

The travel insurance covers your business trips with a wide range of services. You are not only covered by statutory insurance against the financial consequences of an accident through accident insurance, but you are also guaranteed free access to outpatient and inpatient care abroad through travel insurance.

Perks

Corporate Benefits

 

 

Corporate Benefits provides special conditions and discounts for a variety of brands.

Local Office Day / Community Events

 

Employees meet up at their local office for lunch, networking and collaboration.

Referral bonus

 

 

 

We encourage and recognise referrals with a bonus payment for each referral that is hired.

Thoughttalks and community lunches

 

Weekly opportunities to share your knowledge with your colleagues and also learn from them as well as local community lunches to bond with the local team.

Deutschland-
ticket /Public transportation

 

Thoughtworks covers the full cost of your Deutschlandticket and, depending on the travel activity, the BahnCard 50, so you are flexible anytime and anywhere.

Udemy Business Access

 

Unlimited access to courses across tech, business, leadership, and wellness to develop and grow new skills. 

Ready to make an extraordinary impact?

Join us