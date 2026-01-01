The benefits of being a Thoughtworker
At Thoughtworks, you will work in a dynamic environment as part of a vibrant community of diverse and passionate technologists who make extraordinary impact.
We offer thoughtful, well-rounded benefits to support your personal and professional development goals as well as your health and wellbeing. Benefits packages are periodically reviewed to provide the best work experience, ensuring everyone is supported on their journey with us.
Be a lifelong learner
We're big on supporting growth. From day one and through your entire Thoughtworks journey!
Onboarding experience
All new joiners benefit from our First Year Experience which provides resources, mentorship and networking from day one to 365. Your first week at Thoughtworks starts with various induction sessions on the life as a consultant, on our culture, social impact, how to use new systems and more! We make sure that you start the best way possible by equipping you with everything you need: from working material, to access to all needed insights and of course a buddy who supports you on your entire onboarding journey.
Personal development budget
You decide how you grow your career and we are there to support you. We offer all employees unlimited access to online learning via Udemy plus a personal development budget of up to €1.200 per calendar year & 2 days leave for training programs, conferences, books and more to keep you up to date with the latest tech trends and industry knowledge.
Thoughtworks University
If you’re new to tech, your journey will begin with Thoughtworks University (TWU): A one year journey starting with three weeks of immersive learning, followed by monthly sessions throughout the year to ensure a smooth transition into consulting and our way of working.
The perfect way to start growing your career and network internationally!
Supporting diversity, equity and inclusion
Putting purpose-led into action
Tech excellence
Lead a healthy lifestyle
We care for the health of our Thoughtworkers and offer a number of programs and benefits to support this.
Sabbatical
Upon completing ten years at Thoughtworks, an employee is entitled to 12 weeks of paid leave. For every additional five years with the company, they are entitled to six weeks of paid leave.
Plan for retirement
You can choose an additional retirement income based on contributions fully funded by Thoughtworks in the amount of 4.5% of the monthly gross base salary paid into a provident fund.
Fitness membership via EGYM
With just one membership and a small monthly fee, you can make unlimited and flexible use of all participating studios and sports providers to stay fit and healthy.
Wellbeing moments
We offer various events, talks and workshops around mental health and well being topics to de-stress and free your mind.
Wellbeing and mental health support via ifeel
ifeel, our mental health counseling provider, supports you in taking care of your emotional wellbeing and mental health.
Leaves
We provide full-time employees 28 days of annual leave per calendar year. Unpaid leave and leaves of absence are also available in the event longer time off is needed.
EAP (Employee Assistance Program)
We provide free, anonymous telephone consultations for employees and their dependents for any personal, health or professional concerns such as family services (e.g. finding child care or babysitters) and research (e.g. therapy places or doctors).
Accident insurance (private & work)
Accidents can happen anytime, anywhere - Thoughtworks protects you from the financial consequences of an accident, whether it occurs during your job or in your spare time.
Travel insurance
The travel insurance covers your business trips with a wide range of services. You are not only covered by statutory insurance against the financial consequences of an accident through accident insurance, but you are also guaranteed free access to outpatient and inpatient care abroad through travel insurance.
Perks
Corporate Benefits
Corporate Benefits provides special conditions and discounts for a variety of brands.
Local Office Day / Community Events
Employees meet up at their local office for lunch, networking and collaboration.
Referral bonus
We encourage and recognise referrals with a bonus payment for each referral that is hired.
Thoughttalks and community lunches
Weekly opportunities to share your knowledge with your colleagues and also learn from them as well as local community lunches to bond with the local team.
Deutschland-
ticket /Public transportation
Thoughtworks covers the full cost of your Deutschlandticket and, depending on the travel activity, the BahnCard 50, so you are flexible anytime and anywhere.
Udemy Business Access
Unlimited access to courses across tech, business, leadership, and wellness to develop and grow new skills.