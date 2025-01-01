The benefits of being a Thoughtworker
At Thoughtworks, you will work in a dynamic environment as part of a vibrant community of diverse and passionate technologists who make extraordinary impact.
We offer thoughtful, well-rounded benefits to support your personal and professional development goals and your health and well being. Benefits packages are periodically reviewed to provide the best work experience, ensuring everyone is supported on their journey with us.
Be a lifelong learner
Impact from anywhere in Spain
Supporting inclusion, equity and diversity
Putting purpose-led into action
Lead a healthy lifestyle
We care for the health of our Thoughtworkers and offer a number of programs and benefits to support this.
Annual leave
Take advantage of 23 days of annual leave per year plus additional days granted depending on tenure. Unpaid leave and leaves of absence are also provided in the event you need longer time off.
Sabbatical
Upon completing ten years at Thoughtworks, an employee is entitled to 12 weeks of paid leave. For every additional five years with the company, they are entitled to six weeks of paid leave.
Mental health
We offer various events, talks and workshops around mental health and well being to de-stress and free your mind.
International Remote Work
You can work up to 30 calendar days within a 12-month period in a country in which you hold citizenship or RTW (Right to Work) that is different from your country of employment
Travel insurance
Year-round travel insurance to cover business trips for you and your family.
Allowances
Thoughtworkers receive an extra monthly budget in tax-free benefits through the Cobee VISA card, which covers benefits such as meals, public transport, training, childcare and private medical health insurance.
Professional psychologists
We provide ifeel, a mental well being service, free to every Thoughtworker in Spain.
Home office equipment
Thoughtworks is committed to supporting you with your home office needs, such as electronics or contribution to home office furniture. While working from home, you’ll have a monthly allowance added to your salary
Long Term Investment Plan (LTI)
All Thoughtworkers at Lead grades or above are eligible to participate in our Long-Term Incentive (LTI) program through the granting of Stock Appreciation Rights (SARs). The grant is subject to internal approval and will be executed according to the annual grant schedule.
Perks
Peripherals
Each Thoughtworker can request equipment that enhances the remote work experience, such as monitors, keyboards and headsets.
Referral bonus
Thoughtworkers know great people and bonus payments are rewarded for each hired referral.
Language classes
Free language classes (available for 12 languages) so you can interact with your teammates from around the world
Stocked pantry
Fully-stocked pantry and event space, ideal for catching up with colleagues or having a game of ping-pong
Personal development budget
The employees benefit of a 1.000€ annual budget to be used on for trainings, conferences and professional development or other learning and educational purposes.
The employee will benefit from two extra days of absence for learning and development purposes, in addition to the standard leave days.
Platform with special discounts
Special discounts from 10 to 50% on multiple products and services for Thoughtworkers through a corporate benefits platform dedicated exclusively to Thoughtworks.
