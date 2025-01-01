Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close

Looking after our people

Careers Back

 

The benefits of being a Thoughtworker

 

At Thoughtworks, you will work in a dynamic environment as part of a vibrant community of diverse and passionate technologists who make extraordinary impact.

 

We offer thoughtful, well-rounded benefits to support your personal and professional development goals and your health and well being. Benefits packages are periodically reviewed to provide the best work experience, ensuring everyone is supported on their journey with us.

Profile image of a group of Thoughtworkers listening to a presentation. Woman closest to the camera in focus.
Profile image of a group of Thoughtworkers listening to a presentation. Woman closest to the camera in focus.

Be a lifelong learner

We're big on supporting growth. If you’re new to tech, your journey will begin with Thoughtworks University (TWU): an immersive five-week program designed by and for Thoughtworkers to ensure a smooth transition into consulting and our way of working. And all new joiners benefit from our First Year Experience which provides resources, mentorship and networking from day one to 365. In addition, we offer all employees unlimited access to online learning via Udemy and an annual personal development budget for training programs, conferences, books and more to keep you up to date with the latest tech trends and industry knowledge.
Learn more about our cultivation culture
A young woman in front of a large bookshelf, sitting on an bench and large cushion working on a laptop.
A young woman in front of a large bookshelf, sitting on an bench and large cushion working on a laptop.

Impact from anywhere in Spain

We are a remote-friendly organization: you can work from your favorite city in Spain and change the technology world at the same time. And if you miss in-person interactions, our Barcelona and Madrid offices are fully equipped for you to work and collaborate.
Large group of happy Thoughtworkers laughing and celebrating
Large group of happy Thoughtworkers laughing and celebrating

Supporting inclusion, equity and diversity

Diversity and inclusion have the power to create transformative social change. As we continue to grow and evolve, the pursuit of this remains at the heart of our purpose, culture and work. Our commitment to positive social change is one of the reasons why people join Thoughtworks and it often becomes one of the main reasons why they stay with us. Our employee resource groups include Gender Justice, New Masculinities communities and more. We also collaborate with external partners including PUCE (Universidad Católica del Ecuador), KISTH (Kichwa Institute of Science, Technology and Humanities) and Grupo LILA.
Explore how we bring our values to life

Putting purpose-led into action

Our commitment to positive social change is one of the reasons why people join Thoughtworks and it often becomes one of the main reasons why they stay with us. Through our social change projects and thought leadership like our Responsible Tech Playbook we aim to inspire our people and all technologists to create better tech for all. Our annual Social Impact Report also provides a deeper view of our work in this space.
Discover how we integrate social change into technology

Lead a healthy lifestyle

We care for the health of our Thoughtworkers and offer a number of programs and benefits to support this.

Annual leave

Take advantage of 23 days of annual leave per year plus additional days granted depending on tenure. Unpaid leave and leaves of absence are also provided in the event you need longer time off. 

Sabbatical

Upon completing ten years at Thoughtworks, an employee is entitled to 12 weeks of paid leave. For every additional five years with the company, they are entitled to six weeks of paid leave.

Mental health

We offer various events, talks and workshops around mental health and well being to de-stress and free your mind.

International Remote Work

You can work up to 30 calendar days within a 12-month period in a country in which you hold citizenship or RTW (Right to Work) that is different from your country of employment

 

Travel insurance

Year-round travel insurance to cover business trips for you and your family. 

Allowances

Thoughtworkers receive an extra monthly budget in tax-free benefits through the Cobee VISA card, which covers benefits such as meals, public transport, training, childcare and private medical health insurance.

Professional psychologists

We provide ifeel, a mental well being service, free to every Thoughtworker in Spain.

Home office equipment

Thoughtworks is committed to supporting you with your home office needs, such as electronics or contribution to home office furniture. While working from home, you’ll have a monthly allowance added to your salary

 

Long Term Investment Plan (LTI)

All Thoughtworkers at Lead grades or above are eligible to participate in our Long-Term Incentive (LTI) program through the granting of Stock Appreciation Rights (SARs). The grant is subject to internal approval and will be executed according to the annual grant schedule.

Perks

Peripherals

Each Thoughtworker can request equipment that enhances the remote work experience, such as monitors, keyboards and headsets.

Referral bonus

Thoughtworkers know great people and bonus payments are rewarded for each hired referral.

Language classes

Free language classes (available for 12 languages) so you can interact with your teammates from around the world

 

Stocked pantry

Fully-stocked pantry and event space, ideal for catching up with colleagues or having a game of ping-pong

Personal development

Personal development budget

The employees benefit of a 1.000€ annual budget to be used on for trainings, conferences and professional development or other learning and educational purposes.

The employee will benefit from two extra days of absence for learning and development purposes, in addition to the standard leave days.

Muffin outline

Platform with special discounts

Special discounts from 10 to 50% on multiple products and services for Thoughtworkers through a corporate benefits platform dedicated exclusively to Thoughtworks. 

Small group of Thoughtworkers working together at a table
Extras

In addition to the above benefits and perks, we also offer the following:

 

  • Social groups built around running, exploring nature and other activities

  • Annual parties and celebrations

  • Ability to host and run Meetups and other events from the office

  • Trust-based sick leave

  • Loyalty leave entitlements which build with tenure

  • Barista-quality coffee machine, drinks and snacks for free in the office

  • Book library in the offices

Ready to make an extraordinary impact?

Join us