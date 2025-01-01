Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Who we work with Back

Manufacturing and Engineering

Spark the extraordinary potential of your manufacturing operations.

 

Manufacturing is the backbone of the global economy, driving innovation and shaping the future of how we work and live. Software, data and connectivity are just as vital as precision engineering and execution. From overcoming supply chain disruptions to unifying fragmented systems, addressing inconsistent customer experiences, and resolving overlapping technology platforms, the pressure to adapt while maintaining excellence has never been greater.

 

At Thoughtworks, we empower manufacturers to thrive in this rapidly evolving landscape by providing innovative, AI-driven technology solutions to modernize and optimize every facet of their operations.

Manufacturing and Engineering

Spark the extraordinary potential of your manufacturing operations.

 

Manufacturing is the backbone of the global economy, driving innovation and shaping the future of how we work and live. Software, data and connectivity are just as vital as precision engineering and execution. From overcoming supply chain disruptions to unifying fragmented systems, addressing inconsistent customer experiences, and resolving overlapping technology platforms, the pressure to adapt while maintaining excellence has never been greater.

 

At Thoughtworks, we empower manufacturers to thrive in this rapidly evolving landscape by providing innovative, AI-driven technology solutions to modernize and optimize every facet of their operations.

See how Thoughtworks partnered with a leading automotive manufacturer to accelerate mainframe modernization with genAI.
Read this client story

Our expertise

Software-defined machines

Today's industrial machines are sophisticated software and data products. With deep experience in embedded products and forward-thinking data strategy, we can level up your current generation products and scale the next.

D2C channel transformation

To make D2C successful, manufacturers must go beyond digital channels and subscription models — they need to align dealer networks, transform customer service and product support, and modernize back-office finance. We bring comprehensive solutions and hands-on expertise to help operationalize your D2C strategy end to end.

Total quality management (TQM)

The best manufactured products need the highest quality software. We are known for bringing the necessary tools and techniques that build quality into sophisticated software operating in complex environments.

Segments we serve

Agricultural

Automotive

Consumer
durables

Industrial
equipment

Industrial
finance

Supply
chain

Client success stories

Latest insights

Partnerships

We have a trusted network of partners, curated by Thoughtworks to bring you best-of-breed technology that pairs perfectly with our proven strategies and methodologies.

Learn more

Our manufacturing experts

Christine Welsch

SVP; Head of Automotive & Manufacturing

Europe

Meet Christine

Manish Sateeja


SVP; Head of Automotive & Manufacturing
North America

Meet Manish

Ross Pettit

Director, Automotive & Manufacturing
North America

Meet Ross

Sebastian Werner

 

Head of Data & AI Solutions

Europe

Meet Sebastian

Let's talk about your next project

Get in touch

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.