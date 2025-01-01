The benefits of being a Thoughtworker
At Thoughtworks, you will work in a dynamic environment as part of a vibrant community of diverse and passionate technologists who make extraordinary impact.
We offer thoughtful, well-rounded benefits to support your personal and professional development goals and your health and wellbeing. Benefits packages are periodically reviewed to provide the best work experience, ensuring everyone is supported on their journey with us.
Be a lifelong learner
Community sharing
Supporting inclusion, equity and diversity
Putting purpose-led into action
Lead a healthy lifestyle
We care for the health of our Thoughtworkers and offer a number of programs and benefits to support this.
Five insurances, one housing fund
Five insurances and one housing fund (for employees in mainland China)
Housing accumulation fund with a company-matched contribution rate
MPF and Labor Insurance (for Hong Kong employees)
Business insurance
For employees, their spouses and children; insurance coverage includes accidental injuries, major diseases, and comprehensive medical expenses
Physical examinations
Annual comprehensive health checks provided
Sick leave
Employees can take up to 15 paid sick days per year
Annual leave
At least ten paid days of annual leave, which increases with tenure (adjusted according to local policies for employees in the Hong Kong region)
Sabbatical
Upon completing ten years at Thoughtworks, an employee is entitled to 12 weeks of paid leave. For every additional five years with the company, they are entitled to six weeks of paid leave.
Maternity leave, breastfeeding break time and flexible working hours
During pregnancy, female employees can enjoy paid maternity leave, plus an additional one hour of paid break time for breastfeeding per day for up to one year after the birth and the opportunity to work from home
Long-Term Incentive Program (LTI)
All Thoughtworkers at Lead grades or above are eligible to participate in our Long-Term Incentive (LTI) program through the granting of Stock Appreciation Rights (SARs). The grant is subject to internal approval and will be executed according to the annual grant schedule.
Perks
Gifts for International Women’s Day, Dragon Boat Festival, Mid-Autumn Festival, Spring Festival as well as birthdays
Employee Memorial Day Gift
Employees and their immediate family members (spouse and children under 18 years old) can use the EAP service for free and receive counselling on a variety of issues as many times as needed throughout the year
Special fund for employee activities such as Friday drink, sports, yoga, manicure, etc.
Each employee will be provided with a Personal Development Budget (PDB) which can be spent on training programs, conferences, courses and purchasing books.
Buddy Lunch, Sponsor Lunch and Team Building Fund