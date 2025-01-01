The benefits of being a Thoughtworker
At Thoughtworks Singapore, you will work in a dynamic environment as part of a vibrant community of diverse and passionate technologists who make extraordinary impact.
We offer thoughtful, well-rounded benefits to support your personal and professional development goals and your health and well being. Benefits packages are periodically reviewed to provide the best work experience, ensuring everyone is supported on their journey with us.
Be a lifelong learner
Supporting inclusivity and diversity
Putting purpose-led into action
Lead a healthy lifestyle
We care for the health of our Thoughtworkers and offer a number of programs and benefits to support this.
Health insurance
Our health insurance program covers hospitalizations, GP and specialist visits, dental care and also includes a flexible component that can be used for health screenings, vaccinations or optical care. We also cover virtual doctor visits and medication via WhiteCoat, a telehealth service.
Mental health
Mental health is important too, so to help you get through difficult times, we offer a free confidential Employee Assistance Program. Both our insurance program and Employee Assistance Program extend to cover Thoughtworkers’ spouses and children as well.
Maternity and paternity leave
We offer 20 weeks of maternity leave and 4 weeks of paternity leave.
Life insurance
We offer group term life coverage, providing you with financial security during unexpected life events.
Long-Term Incentive Program (LTI)
All Thoughtworkers at Lead grades or above are eligible to participate in our Long-Term Incentive (LTI) program through the granting of Stock Appreciation Rights (SARs). The grant is subject to internal approval and will be executed according to the annual grant schedule.
Perks
Monthly communications allowance
This benefit will cover both your broadband internet access for the home and your mobile phone and/or tablet data plan based on actual costs.
Laptop and work-from-home setup allowance
We provide an allowance to cover both laptop accessories as well as equipment for your work-from-home setup.
Training leave
To support your continued growth, we offer two days of training leave to attend a conference or training program.
Personal Development Budget (PDB)
Each employee will be provided with a Personal Development Budget (PDB) that you can spend on training programs, conferences, courses and purchasing books.
Referral bonus
We encourage and recognize referrals with a bonus payment for each referral who is hired.
Sabbatical leave
Upon completing ten years at Thoughtworks, an employee is entitled to 12 weeks of paid leave. For every additional five years with the company, they are entitled to six weeks of paid leave.
Fun social activities
In addition to the above benefits and perks, we also organize social activities including running clubs, outings to explore nature, monthly mingles, monthly Town Halls and more.