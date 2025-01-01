Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Retail and e-commerce

Spark the extraordinary power of scalable solutions for customer value.

 

We empower our retail and e-commerce clients to forge strong customer connections, streamline operations and outperform their competitors.

 

Our end-to-end retail expertise spans large-scale commerce and marketplace transformation, omnichannel merchandising, agile supply chain and logistics, customer loyalty, media, and emerging technologies. We build scalable and evolvable solutions, which drive value and growth for your business.

Ripley is one of the leading retail companies in Chile and Peru. With 4.4 stars and more than 100k downloads in the App Store, the Ripley mobile application provides a seamless shopping experience for smartphone users.
Our industry expertise

Digital commerce

 

We offer solutions to maximize digital commerce by integrating customer behavior data, advanced personalization, and omnichannel strategies. Our approach focuses on global expansion with reduced operational costs, scalable platforms, and agile methodologies, enabling rapid and secure launches that deliver seamless and personalized shopping experiences.

Supply chain

 

Bringing the transformative power of generative AI to retail

Explore how Generative AI revolutionizes retail by empowering teams, streamlining workflows, and maximizing value. Dive into our whitepaper to discover expert strategies for integrating generative AI seamlessly into your own operations.

Success stories

Thoughtworks acted as a strategic partner that guided us in answering many questions we had, measuring results and researching with clients, so that we could achieve the best result.
Renata Gonçalves Mota
Innovation and Technology Executive, Vivara
Our retail and e-commerce clients

Our trusted partners

We take a customer-centric approach to everything we do, including our partnerships. We work with selected partners to deliver a variety of solutions to meet our customers’ needs and aspirations. Combining global reach with a local touch, we leverage our network of trusted partners to accelerate the scale, speed and outcomes we deliver for our retail and e-commerce clients.
Let us help you transform your customer experience

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.