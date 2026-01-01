The benefits of being a Thoughtworker
At Thoughtworks, you'll thrive in a dynamic environment as part of a vibrant community of diverse and passionate technologists making extraordinary impact.
Our thoughtful and comprehensive workplace benefits support your personal and professional development goals at all stages of your life. Our benefits include a comprehensive leave policy that allows you to take time off for rest, illness, and rejuvenation, as well as support for more complex life goals such as learning new skills, medical coverage for your loved ones or taking time off for the birth of a child. We periodically review our benefits packages to ensure that we are providing the best possible work experience and supporting everyone on their journey with us.
When you join Thoughtworks, you join an organization that is proudly recognized as a great place to work in multiple countries.
Embrace continuous learning
We're big on supporting growth. If you’re new to tech, we will set you up for success with our orientation programs designed to prepare entry-level hires to transition from academia (or a non-technical background) to a professional tech consulting environment.
In addition, we offer all employees unlimited access to online learning via Udemy, supported by an annual personal development budget for training programs, conferences, books and more to keep you up to date with the latest tech trends and industry knowledge. Our Communities of Practices additionally play a huge role in shaping our technology practices by serving as a channel for the movement of knowledge, ideas, expertise and as a collective voice. With our communities, we provide Thoughtworkers a platform to engage, network and learn with monthly and annual events like Geeknight, BizNight, VodQA, Tech Radar, Converge and many more. These events are hosted by Thoughtworkers, for Thoughtworkers and for tech enthusiasts like yourself across the country.
Champion inclusion, equity and diversity
Diversity and inclusion have the power to create transformative social change. As we continue to grow and evolve, the pursuit of this remains at the heart of our purpose, culture and work. We recognise and celebrate the diversity of our employees, including our LGBTQIA+ community members. We offer ample resources for those seeking to transition their sex or apply for transition leave, including medical insurance for transition-related surgeries, workplace flexibility/leave, EAP support with counseling and more.
We are also committed to creating an inclusive workplace and have in place gender neutral parent policies, gender neutral facilities, periodic sensitization sessions, events including our LGBTQIA+ community members to create a thoughtful workplace
Lead a healthy lifestyle
We care for the health of our Thoughtworkers and offer a number of programs and benefits to support this.
Medical Insurance
We aid our employees and their dependents with a robust medical insurance plan. Our program also covers members belonging to the LGBTQ+ community, domestic partners and for differently-abled and financially-dependent siblings. If you were to part ways with Thoughtworks, you could choose to port the policy to ensure continued medical insurance for your loved ones.
Life and Accidental Insurance
All employees are covered by life insurance. In case of death or disability, retirement of an employee, the beneficiary is covered under this policy.
Health and Wellness
We encourage employees to take up activities that promote physical wellness for increased productivity and enhanced work life balance. To encourage physical activity and improve morale, we provide reimbursement to gym memberships, health checkups, meditation sessions, access to Employee wellness app and many more virtual wellness sessions.
Thoughtworker Support Program
Through our Employee Assistance Program (EAP), we strive to offer comprehensive counseling services empowering both employees and their families to effectively navigate life's daily challenges.
Maternity leave
We offer maternity leave for both biological and adoptive mothers. Supporting a smooth transition back to work is important to us, which is why we offer flexible work options once maternity leave ends.
Paternity leave
In addition to maternity leave, male employees are entitled to paternity leave benefit of 28 calendar days. Adoption is covered up to 12 years of age, too.
Sabbatical leave
Upon completing ten years at Thoughtworks, an employee is entitled to 12 weeks of paid leave. For every additional five years with the company, they are entitled to six weeks of paid leave.
Unlock comprehensive perks
Communication allowance
We support employees by providing a consolidated amount for data & mobile phone connections. An employee is eligible to spend a predetermined amount per annum towards this benefit.
Gadget allowance
As we continue to work in a hybrid working model, we aim to support employees by providing assistance in purchasing gadgets or essential work-related equipment to ensure a productive home working environment too
Leave travel allowance
We assist the employees & their dependents (defined as per company policy) travel within India, by using the flexible portion of their salary and also to get a tax benefit in the process.
Office meals
We like to nurture a more connected and collaborative workplace where employees feel valued and connected, by providing healthy and delicious free meals and snacks in all offices.
Referral bonus
Thoughtworkers know great people and bonus payments are rewarded for each hired referral.
Learning and Development bonus
Every employee receives an annual learning budget to invest in learning, skill building, and professional development aligned with their role and aspirations.
In addition to the above benefits, we also offer the following:
Advance for security deposit: Thoughtworks seeks to assist its employees in paying an advance towards a security deposit for rental accommodations.
Cab or carpool: employees who need support with their daily commute to and from the office can use this facility.
Relocation or transfer support: Thoughtworks takes care of the relocation expenses incurred by the employee
- Nap Pods: We have nap pods in all offices to boost focus, reduce stress, and enhance productivity with a quick, rejuvenating nap.