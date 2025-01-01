About us
Founded in 1993, we’ve grown from a small team in Chicago to a leading technology consultancy that delivers extraordinary impact by blending design, engineering and AI expertise. Thoughtworks invented the concept of distributed agile and we know how to harness the power of global teams to deliver software excellence at scale.
For three decades, we've led the charge in technology innovation. Today, we are leaders in the AI-enabled software and data engineering space. We apply hands-on experience to help our clients better navigate change, harness the power of data and AI to unlock new sources of value, create adaptable technology platforms that align seamlessly with business objectives and rapidly design, deliver and evolve market-leading products and experiences at scale.
Our core values
Global first | Courageous | Inclusivity | Cultivation | Integrity | Curiosity |
Pursuit of Excellence | Autonomous teams
Thoughtworks proudly and actively seeks to make itself and our industry more reflective and inclusive of the society that we serve, so we come to work as our whole, authentic selves. We abhor and reject discrimination and inequality, and promote diversity in all its forms. We encourage and support each other; and value honesty and transparency. We believe ideas and doing the right thing are more important than appearances and backgrounds. Finding technology solutions to solve the challenges facing our clients around the world is at the very heart of the purpose we all share.
Stay ahead of the curve with our insights
Pragmatism in practice
We have candid conversations with a diverse range of leaders from across the globe, who share their stories and practical approaches to becoming a modern digital business.
Looking Glass report 2025
We look at over 100 individual tech trends viewed through 5 lenses to help you focus on what these trends mean for your enterprise and how you need to prepare.
Decoder
Thoughtworks Decoder demistifies technology and brings you up to speed with any unfamiliar terms — what they mean and what they can do for your business.