The benefits of being a Thoughtworker
At Thoughtworks, you will work in a dynamic environment as part of a vibrant community of diverse and passionate technologists who make extraordinary impact.
We offer thoughtful well-rounded benefits to support your personal and professional development goals, as well as your health and wellbeing needs. Benefits packages are periodically reviewed to provide the best work experience.
Be a lifelong learner
Supporting inclusion, equity and diversity
Mental health
Putting purpose-led into action
Benefits at Thoughtworks
We care for the health, wellbeing and growth of our Thoughtworkers and offer a number of programs and benefits to support this.
Sabbatical leave
Upon completing ten years at Thoughtworks, an employee is entitled to 12 weeks of paid leave. For every additional five years with the company, they are entitled to six weeks of paid leave.
Paid time off
Generous vacation accrual starting from day one with year-over-year rollover.
Parental leave
We offer 12 weeks of maternity leave, six weeks of paternity leave and six weeks of adoption leave.
Connectivity reimbursement
We provide a monthly allowance to help cover costs for your internet and mobile so that you can effectively work from home.
Insurance
Comprehensive medical & dental insurance, vision, life, AD&D, long- and short-term disability and more.
Retirement
RRSP with employer match
Referral bonus
Thoughtworkers know great people and bonus payments are rewarded for each hired referral.
Employee Resource Groups
We have a number of employee lead and driven groups to help connect underrepresented employees with each other for support, networking, and relationship building. All are welcome to build camaraderie and belonging.
Long-Term Incentive Program (LTI)
All Thoughtworkers at Lead grades or above are eligible to participate in our Long-Term Incentive (LTI) program through the granting of Stock Appreciation Rights (SARs). The grant is subject to internal approval and will be executed according to the annual grant schedule.