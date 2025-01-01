Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Looking after our people

The benefits of being a Thoughtworker

 

At Thoughtworks, you will work in a dynamic environment as part of a vibrant community of diverse and passionate technologists who make extraordinary impact.

 

We offer thoughtful, well-rounded benefits to support your personal and professional development goals as well as your health and wellbeing. Benefits packages are periodically reviewed to provide the best work experience, ensuring everyone is supported on their journey with us.

Profile image of a group of Thoughtworkers listening to a presentation. Woman closest to the camera in focus.
Be a lifelong learner

We're big on supporting growth. If you’re new to tech, your journey will begin with Thoughtworks University (TWU): an immersive five-week program designed by and for Thoughtworkers to ensure a smooth transition into consulting and our way of working. And all new joiners benefit from our First Year Experience which provides resources, mentorship and networking from day one to 365. In addition, we offer all employees unlimited access to online learning via Udemy and an annual personal development budget for training programs, conferences, books and more to keep you up to date with the latest tech trends and industry knowledge.
Flexible work arrangements

Connecting with our clients, and with each other, is at the heart of our business model. And while Thoughtworks is not a remote-only consultancy organization, we understand that now, more than ever, people have different needs in working models and flexible locations. That is why Thoughtworks North America offers a few different flexible work arrangements based on role and location. 

Large group of happy Thoughtworkers laughing and celebrating
Supporting inclusion, equity and diversity

Diversity and inclusion have the power to create transformative social change. As we continue to grow and evolve, the pursuit of this remains at the heart of our purpose, culture and work. Our commitment to positive social change is one of the reasons why people join Thoughtworks and it often becomes one of the main reasons why they stay with us.
Putting purpose-led into action

Our commitment to positive social change is one of the reasons why people join Thoughtworks and it often becomes one of the main reasons why they stay with us. Through our social change projects and thought leadership like our Responsible Tech Playbook we aim to inspire our people and all technologists to create better tech for all. Our annual Social Impact Report also provides a deeper view of our work in this space.
Benefits at Thoughtworks

We care for the health of our Thoughtworkers and offer a number of programs and benefits to support this. Learn more below or in this one-page overview.

Sabbatical leave

Upon completing ten years at Thoughtworks, an employee is entitled to 12 weeks of paid leave. For every additional five years with the company, they are entitled to six weeks of paid leave.

Paid time off

We offer a minimum annual leave accrual rate of 15 days of vacation per year, starting from day one. Your accrual rate increases with seniority, with year-over-year rollover. Thoughtworkers can also expect a total of 7 personal days, 1 service/action day, 2 personal development days, and 8 paid holidays per year.

Parental leave

We offer 6 weeks of pregnancy recovery leave for birthing parents and 10 weeks of parental bonding leave for parents via birth, adoption, surrogacy or long term foster placement.

Reimbursement

We provide a monthly allowance to help cover costs for your internet and mobile so that you can effectively work from home. 

Insurance

Comprehensive medical, dental, vision and prescription insurance, long- and short-term disability, and life and AD&D insurance for employees and their families.

Retirement

Employees are able to participate in either a traditional or Roth 401(k) plan with discretionary employer match.

Long-Term Incentive Program (LTI)

All Thoughtworkers at Lead grades or above are eligible to participate in our Long-Term Incentive (LTI) program through the granting of Stock Appreciation Rights (SARs). The grant is subject to internal approval and will be executed according to the annual grant schedule.

Wellness

We have a number of benefits focused on health and wellness, including Flexible Spending Accounts, Health Spending Accounts, dependent care, and parking/transit, Lyra (our Employee Assistance Program), Headspace, and discount perks for select retailers.

Ready to make an extraordinary impact?

