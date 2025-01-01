The benefits of being a Thoughtworker
At Thoughtworks, you will work in a dynamic environment as part of a vibrant community of diverse and passionate technologists who make extraordinary impact.
We offer thoughtful, well-rounded benefits to support your personal and professional development goals as well as your health and wellbeing. Benefits packages are periodically reviewed to provide the best work experience, ensuring everyone is supported on their journey with us.
Be a lifelong learner
Flexible work arrangements
Connecting with our clients, and with each other, is at the heart of our business model. And while Thoughtworks is not a remote-only consultancy organization, we understand that now, more than ever, people have different needs in working models and flexible locations. That is why Thoughtworks North America offers a few different flexible work arrangements based on role and location.
Supporting inclusion, equity and diversity
Putting purpose-led into action
Benefits at Thoughtworks
We care for the health of our Thoughtworkers and offer a number of programs and benefits to support this. Learn more below or in this one-page overview.
Sabbatical leave
Upon completing ten years at Thoughtworks, an employee is entitled to 12 weeks of paid leave. For every additional five years with the company, they are entitled to six weeks of paid leave.
Paid time off
We offer a minimum annual leave accrual rate of 15 days of vacation per year, starting from day one. Your accrual rate increases with seniority, with year-over-year rollover. Thoughtworkers can also expect a total of 7 personal days, 1 service/action day, 2 personal development days, and 8 paid holidays per year.
Parental leave
We offer 6 weeks of pregnancy recovery leave for birthing parents and 10 weeks of parental bonding leave for parents via birth, adoption, surrogacy or long term foster placement.
Reimbursement
We provide a monthly allowance to help cover costs for your internet and mobile so that you can effectively work from home.
Insurance
Comprehensive medical, dental, vision and prescription insurance, long- and short-term disability, and life and AD&D insurance for employees and their families.
Retirement
Employees are able to participate in either a traditional or Roth 401(k) plan with discretionary employer match.
Long-Term Incentive Program (LTI)
All Thoughtworkers at Lead grades or above are eligible to participate in our Long-Term Incentive (LTI) program through the granting of Stock Appreciation Rights (SARs). The grant is subject to internal approval and will be executed according to the annual grant schedule.
Wellness
We have a number of benefits focused on health and wellness, including Flexible Spending Accounts, Health Spending Accounts, dependent care, and parking/transit, Lyra (our Employee Assistance Program), Headspace, and discount perks for select retailers.