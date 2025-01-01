Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
At Thoughtworks, you will work in a dynamic environment as part of a vibrant community of diverse and passionate technologists who make extraordinary impact.

 

We offer thoughtful, well-rounded benefits to support your personal and professional development goals as well as your health and wellbeing. Benefits packages are periodically reviewed to provide the best work experience, ensuring everyone is supported on their journey with us.

Be a lifelong learner
We're big on supporting growth. To support your continued learning, you’ll be paired with a dedicated mentor. We have programs in place that will help you chart your own career path and resources to aid you on your journey to become who you want to be. You'll also receive two days training leave, unlimited access to online learning via Udemy and an annual personal development budget for training programs, conferences, books and more to keep you up to date with the latest tech trends and industry knowledge.
Find out how we learn and grow
Supporting inclusivity and diversity
Diversity and inclusion have the power to create transformative social change. As we continue to grow and evolve, the pursuit of this remains at the heart of our purpose, culture and work. Our commitment to positive social change is one of the reasons why people join Thoughtworks and it often becomes one of the main reasons why they stay with us.
Find out more on diversity and inclusion

Putting purpose-led into action

Our commitment to positive social change is one of the reasons why people join Thoughtworks and it often becomes one of the main reasons why they stay with us. Through our social change projects and thought leadership like our Responsible Tech Playbook we aim to inspire our people and all technologists to create better tech for all. Our annual Social Impact Report also provides a deeper view of our work in this space.
Discover how we integrate social change into technology

Lead a healthy lifestyle

 

We care for the health of our Thoughtworkers and offer a number of programs and benefits to support this.

Health and life insurance

Our health insurance program covers hospitalizations, GP and dental care and also includes a flexible component that can be used for health screenings, vaccinations or optical care. We also provide annual health check-up for all employees. Additionally, our life insurance, offers valuable peace of mind to you and your loved ones during unexpected life events. 

Mental health

 

Mental health is important too, so to help you get through difficult times, we offer a free confidential Employee Assistance Program. Both our insurance and Employee Assistance programs cover Thoughtworkers’ spouses and children, too.
 

Sabbatical Leave

 

Upon completing ten years at Thoughtworks, an employee is entitled to 12 weeks of paid leave. For every additional five years with the company, they are entitled to six weeks of paid leave.

Maternity and paternity leave

We offer 12 weeks of maternity leave and 2 weeks of paternity leave.

Additional Savings

 

Enjoy additional savings based on contributions fully funded by Thoughtworks in the amount of 8-15% (based on numbers of employee tenure) of the monthly gross base salary paid into a provident fund. Employees can also choose to add the flexible budget (up to 15%) into the fund.

Long-Term Incentive Program (LTI)

All Thoughtworkers at Lead grades or above are eligible to participate in our Long-Term Incentive (LTI) program through the granting of Stock Appreciation Rights (SARs). The grant is subject to internal approval and will be executed according to the annual grant schedule.

 

Perks

Monthly communications allowance 

 

This benefit will cover both your broadband internet access for the home,  and your mobile phone and/or tablet data plan based on actual costs.

Laptop and work-from-home allowance

 

We provide an allowance to cover both laptop accessories as well as equipment for your work-from-home setup.

 

Training leave

 

 

To support your continued growth, we offer two days of training leave to attend a conference or training program.

 

Personal Development Budget (PDB)

 

Each employee will be provided with a Personal Development Budget (PDB) which can be spent on training programs, conferences, courses and purchasing books.

 

Referral bonus
 


We encourage and recognize referrals with a bonus payment for each referral that is hired.

 

Fun social activities
In addition to the above benefits and perks, we also organize social activities including running clubs, outings to explore nature, catered Friday lunches, annual outings, monthly Town Halls and more.

