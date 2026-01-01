The benefits of being a Thoughtworker
At Thoughtworks, you will work in a dynamic environment as part of a vibrant community of diverse and passionate technologists who make extraordinary impact.
We offer thoughtful, well-rounded benefits to support your personal and professional development goals as well as your health and wellbeing. Benefits packages are periodically reviewed to provide the best work experience, ensuring everyone is supported on their journey with us.
Personal development plan
We're big on supporting growth. Graduates and career changers beginning their career in tech can expect to start their journey with Thoughtworks University (TWU): an immersive programme designed by and for Thoughtworkers to ensure a smooth transition into consulting and our way of working. All new joiners benefit from our First Year Experience which provides resources, mentorship and networking from day one to 365. In addition, we offer all employees unlimited access to online learning via learning platforms such as Udemy as well as an annual personal development budget for training programmes, conferences, books and more to keep you up to date with the latest tech trends and industry knowledge.
Parental leave and fertility policy
Health and wellness
We offer both a Cash Plan covering your everyday healthcare needs and Private Medical Insurance, which makes it easy to get quick access to high-quality healthcare. Through our providers, you are able to access discounts and rewards ranging from gym, retail, cinema tickets and lots more. We also offer a range of mental health and wellbeing services, including a 24-hour helpline and dedicated apps to support you through any of life's challenges.