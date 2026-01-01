Learning and development

A global learning experience with local relevance

Our learning ecosystem combines globally aligned capability development with the flexibility to reflect local context, business priorities, and regional needs. This balance helps us create consistent, high-quality learning experiences while keeping them grounded in the realities of local teams and markets.

Growth and mobility

Technology is changing rapidly - and careers are evolving with it.

At Thoughtworks, we are helping our people build the capabilities needed for an AI-first world: from software engineering and data to systems thinking, leadership, critical judgment and responsible AI practices.

That’s why we invest in:

AI-enabled learning experiences

Growth paths for key roles

Hands-on experimentation

Communities of practice

Modern engineering capabilities

Leadership in uncertainty

Human-centered problem solving

Global mobility gives Thoughtworkers the chance to step into new markets, work across cultures, solve different client challenges and build the kind of adaptability, judgment and leadership that cannot be learned in one place alone. In an AI-first world, that kind of exposure matters even more: mobility expands not only where people work, but how they think, collaborate and lead.

It helps people discover new strengths, accelerate capability development and return with a broader perspective, stronger networks and the confidence to shape what’s next - for their own careers, for our clients and for Thoughtworks as a truly global company.