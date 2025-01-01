The benefits of being a Thoughtworker
At Thoughtworks Brazil, you'll have the opportunity to work in a dynamic environment and be part of a vibrant community of diverse and passionate technologists. We offer comprehensive and thoughtfully designed benefits to support your personal and professional development goals, as well as your health and well-being needs.
Benefit packages are periodically reviewed to provide the best work experience, with the granting of benefits subject to legal requirements and the company's internal policies.
We cultivate a healthy lifestyle
We care about the health of our people and offer a range of programs and benefits to support them.
Work-from-home allowance
A monthly amount paid alongside the salary to cover expenses such as electricity, water, and office supplies.
Gym allowance
Through the Wellhub app, our people can access or purchase specific plans for physical activities, mindfulness, therapy, nutrition, and sleep quality.
Childcare assistance
Monthly reimbursement for children or stepchildren up to 7 years and 11 months old.
Set up your home office
Reimbursement designed to help you create your ideal workspace at home.
Referral program
We encourage and recognize referrals with a bonus payment for each referred person who is hired.
Leave policies
Unpaid leave: We offer up to three months of unpaid leave within a year for anyone who needs to take time off from their activities.
Parental leave: We offer 180 days of maternity leave and 20 days of paternity leave.
Sabbatical: After 10 years at Thoughtworks, you earn 12 weeks of fully paid rest.
Health and dental plans
We offer national health and dental plans for our people and their legal dependents, with 100% of the monthly premiums covered by Thoughtworks and no waiting periods.
Support programs
PAT: Provides confidential, cost-free assistance when our people and their legal dependents need legal, social, psychological support, and financial consulting.
Transpondo Barreiras: This program is aimed at trans individuals, whether they are employees or legal dependents of Thoughtworkers. We offer a monthly reimbursement to help with the costs of medical consultations, medications, hair removal, and legal/notary expenses for name changes.
Development programs
Spanish, English, and Brazilian Sign Language classes: Free courses to enhance your language and communication skills.
PDB: An annual amount provided for full or partial reimbursement of activities or services that contribute to the development of skills and competencies related to your role.
Long-Term Incentive Program (LTI)
All Thoughtworkers at Lead grades or above are eligible to participate in our Long-Term Incentive (LTI) program through the granting of Stock Appreciation Rights (SARs). The grant is subject to internal approval and will be executed according to the annual grant schedule.
Meal voucher
A card for meals and purchases at restaurants, supermarkets, bakeries, and more, with credit available even during vacations.
Life insurance
All Thoughtworks employees are covered by life insurance. In the event of death or disability retirement, the beneficiary receives a total amount of 30 times the employee's salary.