Latest news and announcements
-
News and storiesMechanical Orchard Ignites Major Shift in Enterprise IT Transformation with Launch of End-to-end Mainframe Modernization Platform “Imogen” and Announces First Partnership with ThoughtworksApril 03, 2025Read more
-
News and storiesThoughtworks Appoints Kaushik Sarkar as Regional Managing Director for Europe, Middle East and IndiaApril 03, 2025Read more
-
News and storiesThoughtworks Technology Radar Highlights GenAI’s Impact and Key Factors Shaping Today’s Software Development and DeliveryApril 02, 2025Read more
-
News and storiesThoughtworks and DX Join Forces to Advance Software Engineering ExcellenceMarch 25, 2025Read more
-
News and storiesGXS Bank Partners with Thoughtworks to Expand its Digital Footprint across Southeast AsiaMarch 05, 2025Read more
-
News and storiesThoughtworks Welcomes New Leadership to Continue Strategic Growth and Client SuccessFebruary 11, 2025Read more
Our acquisitions
As we mature as a company, we're continuously looking at how we grow the business and expand our impact globally. Our focus to date has been mainly on organic growth but we believe we need to have a blend of both to achieve our ambitious plans. We’re thrilled to welcome these companies to Thoughtworks.
Media tools and resources
If you'd like to know more about Thoughtworks, schedule an interview or speak with a subject matter expert, please get in touch.
Linda Horiuchi, Global Head of Public Relations
Email linda.horiuchi@thoughtworks.com
Phone + 1 646-581-2568 (New York)
Reyne Quackenbush, Global Head of Analyst Relations
Email reyne.quackenbush@thoughtworks.com
Phone +1 732-261-7420 (New York)