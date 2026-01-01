Wherever we are in the world, Thoughtworkers share the same cultural characteristics and imperatives. We come to work as ourselves. We enjoy each other’s company. We value honesty and transparency. Appearances and backgrounds aren’t important to us; ideas and doing the right thing are. We abhor and reject discrimination and inequality and promote diversity in all its forms. We proudly, passionately and actively strive to make both Thoughtworks and our industry more reflective and inclusive of the society that we serve.

Under the Workplace Gender Equality Act 2012, Australian employers with more than 100 employees are required to publish their gender pay gap to the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) each year. We welcome this opportunity and the additional transparency these regulations provide around the gender gap.