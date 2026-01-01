Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Gender pay gap report

Wherever we are in the world, Thoughtworkers share the same cultural characteristics and imperatives. We come to work as ourselves. We enjoy each other’s company. We value honesty and transparency. Appearances and backgrounds aren’t important to us; ideas and doing the right thing are. We abhor and reject discrimination and inequality and promote diversity in all its forms. We proudly, passionately and actively strive to make both Thoughtworks and our industry more reflective and inclusive of the society that we serve.

 

Under the Workplace Gender Equality Act 2012, Australian employers with more than 100 employees are required to publish their gender pay gap to the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) each year. We welcome this opportunity and the additional transparency these regulations provide around the gender gap.

 

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.