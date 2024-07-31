Founded in 1925 to ensure road safety through vehicle inspection, today DEKRA is the world’s largest independent non-listed expert organization in the Testing, Inspection, and Certification sector.

Over the years, it has pioneered new methods to ensure the safety and compliance of its customers and employees with various international standards. As DEKRA ventures into continuous service offering, its Internet of Things IoT platform serves as the foundation for a variety of solutions.

Leveraging modern technologies to ensure safer industries

DEKRA has been innovating within the industrial sector, particularly with the development of several connected services. Its Crane Monitoring System CMS represents one of the solutions set to be launched more broadly in early 2024, initially in select European countries.

Cranes require regular maintenance, inspections, and condition analysis. CMS can automatically collect usage data, allowing crane owners to schedule services optimally without disrupting daily operations. This capability significantly enhances equipment utilization, improves safety by ensuring timely maintenance, ensures compliance with regulatory standards, and provides valuable insights into operational efficiency.

Given the diversity of crane types across different manufacturers and the range of operational ages—from brand new to several decades old—DEKRA has engineered a versatile measuring solution. This solution can be fitted to a wide array of crane models without impact on their functionality. This adaptability ensures that the new service can be deployed rapidly, avoiding the need for lengthy downtime for installation processes of the hardware.