Awards and recognition

奖项与荣誉

我们的宗旨是通过卓越的文化和技术，对世界产生非凡影响。不论是在数字化产品开发方面还是性别包容方面，我们一直都是公认的技术领导者和顶级雇主。我们为与客户、合作伙伴和员工共同取得的成就感到自豪。

精选奖项

Awards and recognition

 

We think Thoughtworks is a great place to grow and thrive in a career in technology and professional services. And because of our employees and their feedback, we are proud to be Great Place to Work® certified in many of the countries where our people live and work.

  • Great Place to Work 2025, Australia

  • Great Place to Work 2025, Brazil

  • Great Place to Work 2025, Canada

  • Great Place to Work 2025, Chile

  • Great Place to Work 2025, China

  • Great Place to Work 2025, Ecuador

  • Great Place to Work 2025, India

  • Great Place to Work 2025, Italy

  • Great Place to Work 2025, Romania

  • Great Place to Work 2025, Singapore

  • Great Place to Work 2025, Spain

  • Great Place to Work 2025, Thailand

  • Great Place to Work 2025, USA

  • Great Place to Work 2025, Vietnam

