Awards and recognition

Thoughtworks Becomes Premier Partner for Google Cloud in the Services Engagement Model
Thoughtworks Ecuador named one of the Best Places to Work in the Country
Thoughtworks Listed in Stonewall’s Top 100 List for Leading LGBTQ+ Inclusive Employers
Helen Barlow-Hunt wins 2023 Women Leading Tech Award
Thoughtworks Spain a Winner in AWS Sustainability GameDay
Thoughtworks Brand Strength Index Ranks in the Top Five of IT Services Brands Globally in 2023 Brand Finance Report
Thoughtworks Winner of Great Place to Work® “Best Workplaces in Greater China 2022™” for Second Year in a Row
Thoughtworks Named a Leader in Recent Cloud Services Report by Independent Research Firm