Awards und Auszeichnungen

Mit unserer Kultur und Leidenschaft für Technologie wollen wir für die Welt einen außergewöhnlichen Impact schaffen. Von der digitalen Produktentwicklung bis hin zur Gleichstellung der Geschlechter – wir sind für unsere Anstrengungen als Technologiepionier und Top-Arbeitgeber ausgezeichnet worden. Wir sind stolz darauf, wie weit wir gekommen sind.

 

Wir sind stolz darauf, was wir gemeinsam mit unseren Kunden, Partnern und Mitarbeitenden erreicht haben.

Thoughtworks Brand Strength Index rangiert im Brand Finance Report 2023 unter den Top Five der IT-Dienstleistungsmarken weltweit

Mit einer Punktzahl von 77,3 von 100 hat sich Thoughtworks unter den fünf besten IT-Dienstleistungsunternehmen platziert und ein AA+ Rating erhalten. Thoughtworks gehört außerdem zu den zehn am schnellsten wachsenden IT-Dienstleistungsmarken mit einem geschätzten Anstieg des Markenwerts von 15 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahr.

Great Place to Work®

  • Great Place to Work 2025, Australia

  • Great Place to Work 2025, Brazil

  • Great Place to Work 2025, Canada

  • Great Place to Work 2025, Chile

  • Great Place to Work 2025, China

  • Great Place to Work 2025, Ecuador

  • Great Place to Work 2025, India

  • Great Place to Work 2025, Italy

  • Great Place to Work 2025, Romania

  • Great Place to Work 2025, Singapore

  • Great Place to Work 2025, Spain

  • Great Place to Work 2025, Thailand

  • Great Place to Work 2025, USA

  • Great Place to Work 2025, Vietnam

Weitere Awards

A number of logos showing awards and recognition as an employer of choice

