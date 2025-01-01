Thoughtworks Named as an Iconic Partner by The Valuable 500, Joining a Global Movement to Advance Disability Inclusion
Our purpose is to create an extraordinary impact on the world through our culture and technology excellence. From digital product development and innovation consulting, to gender inclusivity and software excellence, we’ve been recognized for our efforts as a leading consultancy and top technology employer.
We're proud of how far we have come and what we have achieved together with our clients, partners and employees.
Featured content
The Forrester Wave™ evaluation highlights Leaders, Strong Performers and Contenders. In the Q1, 2025 report, Thoughtworks is named a Leader and a Customer Favorite. Thoughtworks has the highest scores possible in 13 out of 25 evaluation criteria.
Thoughtworks Achieves Top 15 in Stonewall's 2024 Employers List for LGBTQ+ Inclusion
Thoughtworks Recognized as a Visionary in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Custom Software Development Services, Worldwide
Thoughtworks named in the Customer Experience Strategy Consulting Services Landscape, Q2 2024 by Forrester
More awards and recognition
Thoughtworks Receives WGEA Employer of Choice for Gender Equality Citation for 13th year in a row
Martha Ruiz, Thoughtworks’ Global Head of People, Receives Prestigious HITEC 100 Recognition for 2025
MERIT Summit and Awards — Thoughtworks is the winner in the category “TalentTech as a differentiator”
Thoughtworks Named a Top 15 Sourcing Standout by ISG
Thoughtworks named in the Innovation Consulting Services Landscape, Q1 2024
Thoughtworks is #14 on Fortune World's Best Workplaces™ in 2023
Thoughtworks Ranked Among Top 5 Singapore Best Workplaces™ in Technology for the Third Year Running
Thoughtworks Recognized in Australia's Good Design Awards for Reece's Innovative 3D Bathroom Planner Tool
Jessie Xia, Global Chief Information Officer of Thoughtworks Named to Singapore 100 Women in Tech List for 2023
Thoughtworks Receives 2023 CSO50 Award from Foundry’s CSO
Thoughtworks Becomes Premier Partner for Google Cloud in the Services Engagement Model
Thoughtworks Ecuador named one of the Best Places to Work in the Country
Thoughtworks Listed in Stonewall’s Top 100 List for Leading LGBTQ+ Inclusive Employers
Helen Barlow-Hunt wins 2023 Women Leading Tech Award
Thoughtworks Spain a Winner in AWS Sustainability GameDay
Thoughtworks Brand Strength Index Ranks in the Top Five of IT Services Brands Globally in 2023 Brand Finance Report
Thoughtworks Winner of Great Place to Work® “Best Workplaces in Greater China 2022™” for Second Year in a Row
Thoughtworks Named a Leader in Recent Cloud Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Fortune's World’s Best Workplaces™for 2023 (#14)
Forbes World's Best Management Consulting Firms
LinkedIn Best Companies to Grow Your Career (#9 in the US)
Great Place to WorkBest Places to Work in Ecuador (#2)
Great Place to WorkBest Workplaces for Race/Ethnicity in Brazil (#13)
US News Best Companies to Work For 2023-2024
Great Place to WorkUK's Best Workplaces in Tech
Great Place to WorkBest Workplaces in Spain (#5)
Great Place to WorkBest Workplaces in the UK (#9)
Great Place to WorkIndia's Top 10 Best Places to Work for Women
Great Place to Work Best Workplaces in Asia (#30)
Thoughtworks Australia named one of Australia’s Best Workplaces™ for Women
Marcelo De Santis, Chief Digital Officer of Thoughtworks North America Named to HITEC’s Prestigious HITEC 100 List for 2023
Thoughtworks ranked 10th in Great Place to Work® UK’s Best Workplace™ in Tech 2022 list
Thoughtworks Becomes AWS Premier Tier Services Partner in the AWS Partner Network
Thoughtworks Named a Leader in Modern Application Development Services by Leading Independent Research Firm
Thoughtworks ranked 12th in UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Women (Large) list
Thoughtworks ranked 40 in UK’s Best Workplaces™ (Large) list
Thoughtworks’ Ange Ferguson wins 2022 Women Leading Tech Award
Thoughtworks makes Stonewall’s 2022 Workplace Equality Index Top 50
Thoughtworks Featured in the Top 25 in Brand Finance IT Services 2022 Ranking
Thoughworks names Best Partner Project of the Year 2021 APAC.
Thoughtworks wins multiple awards in recognition of its diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives
HR Asia Named Thoughtworks Thailand "Best Companies to Work For" for the second consecutive year
Thoughtworks won four awards in the InfoQ 2021 list as the most attractive employer brands for Chinese developers
Bahmni, an Open Source EMR recognized as Digital Public Goods by Digital Public Goods Alliance
Thoughtworks’ Diana Adorno Named Finalist in the 2021 Women Leading Tech Awards
Thoughtworks’ Kiruthika Samapathy Named Finalist in the 2021 Women Leading Tech Awards
WomenTech Network honors Thoughtworks with Diversity in Tech Employer of the Year Award
Thoughtworks’ Vered Netzer Is a Highly Commended Winner of the 2020 Women in Technology Award
Thoughtworks Germany awarded with "Helga-Stödter-Preis”
Named top employer by India Workplace Equality Index (IWEI) 2020
Received HR Asia “Best Companies to Work For in Thailand” Award in the technology industry category
Thoughtworks and ITP Renewables Awarded NSW State iAward for openCEM Innovation
Named “Leader” in AnitaB.org’s 2020 Top Companies for Women Technologists Program
Named a “Strong Performer” in Digital Product Development Services by Leading Independent Research Firm
Thoughtworks Honored in Built In Chicago’s Prestigious List of Best Places to Work in
Honored for “Excellence in Gender Inclusivity” by NASSCOM
Named “Employee of the Year” at the 2019 Women in IT Awards, organized by Information Age
Named “Best Technology Company to Work For” by Singapore Computer Society
Silver award for “Best Graduate Recruitment Programme” by Asia Recruitment Awards 2019
Bronze award for “Best Diversity & Inclusion Strategy” by Asia Recruitment Awards 2019
Honored with multiple DivHERsity awards at India’s biggest B2B conference for companies committed to accelerating women’s careers, AccelHERate 2019
Named for “Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion” at the HR Excellence Awards 2018 in Singapore
Named for “Excellence in Employer Branding” at the HR Excellence Awards 2018 in Singapore
Named the “Top Company for Women Technologists 2018” in the category of under 1,000 technical employees by AnitaB.org
Earned Winner’s Circle designation in HFS Research’s 2018 Blueprint Report: Software Product Engineering Services
CTO Dr. Rebecca Parsons received the 2018 Technical Leadership Abie Award
Honored as one of the top ten suppliers for strategic partnership with Daimler to support digitalization