Awards and recognition

Our purpose is to create an extraordinary impact on the world through our culture and technology excellence. From digital product development and innovation consulting, to gender inclusivity and software excellence, we’ve been recognized for our efforts as a leading consultancy and top technology employer.

 

We're proud of how far we have come and what we have achieved together with our clients, partners and employees.

Thoughtworks named a Leader and Customer Favorite in The Forrester Wave™: Modern Application Development Services, Q1 2025 report

The Forrester Wave™ evaluation highlights Leaders, Strong Performers and Contenders. In the Q1, 2025 report, Thoughtworks is named a Leader and a Customer Favorite. Thoughtworks has the highest scores possible in 13 out of 25 evaluation criteria.

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.