Thoughtworks won awards in “Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion” and “Excellence in Employer Branding” categories at the recent HR Excellence Awards 2018 in Singapore. The awards are the only regional programme in Asia designed to recognise and celebrate excellence in outstanding human capital strategy, execution and achievement.

“At Thoughtworks, we work with the best tech talent to deliver critical software solutions to our clients. In a competitive market, it's vital to maintain a work environment that champions persity and inclusion and allows our employees to bring their authentic self to work and explore their passion areas,” said Jessie Xia, managing director, Thoughtworks Southeast Asia. “Our persity and inclusion journey is ongoing and requires dedicated time and investment from both the company and its employees. The double win is a testament to the team in the region and their commitment to continuous improvement while building and promoting a more perse and inclusive workplace.”

Success starts with focus and purpose of mission

Diversity has been ingrained in the Thoughtworks work culture since its founding 25 years ago. Just last month, Thoughtworks was recognised for the third consecutive year by AnitaB.org, a non-profit organization focused on the advancement of women in computing, as a winner of the Top Companies for Women Technologists. In April, Thoughtworks also clinched an award for “Best Diversity and Inclusion” strategy at the Asia Recruitment Awards in Singapore, further cementing the company’s commitment to practicing persity and inclusion in the workplace.

For the category of “Excellence in Diversity & Inclusion”, Thoughtworks was honoured alongside SAP Asia and Schroders.

High touch strategies for top industry talent

Thoughtworks’ employer brand strategy centers around its people, thought leadership and culture. In an intensely competitive job market, understanding what potential employees look for and balancing those expectations with what a company can offer makes up the core of Thoughtworks’ strategy.

“We focus on keeping it real,” said Ekta Sivasriamphai, head of marketing at Thoughtworks, Southeast Asia. “While we want to attract talent, we also want them to understand our culture and working style. The employer brand strategy is high touch, focused on effectively connecting and engaging the tech community.”

For the category of “Excellence in Employer Branding”, Thoughtworks was honoured alongside Deloitte Singapore and Amazon Web Services.