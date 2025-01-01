Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Spark the extraordinary business value of cloud

Bring your cloud transformation to life with a bespoke approach that aligns business objectives to cloud, minimizes risk, enables continuous optimization, and delivers rapid and ongoing ROI.

 

Our cloud migration and modernization services align your business and cloud strategies, enabling the seamless planning and execution of transformative initiatives. This process unlocks powerful new capabilities and fosters collaboration across your organization. We help you build, modernize, and migrate to cost-efficient cloud solutions that deliver sustained competitive advantage and generate business value long into the future.

 

AI generated image of cloud floating above yellow steps and Perspectives edition 28: The four stages of effective cloud cost optimization are report, recommend, remediate and retain.
Driven by efficiency and cost optimization, organizations continue to invest in cloud services. But, without a solid migration strategy, cloud operations can lead to added complexities and costs. Explore more in this Perspectives edition.

Benefits

Drive innovation and growth

 

Ensure your cloud investments deliver meaningful business outcomes, with a tailored approach aligned to your strategy — whether that’s getting to market faster, driving sales, or improving customer satisfaction.

Optimize cost and efficiency

 

Use our unique cloud cost optimization and FinOps approach to invest in the right areas, improve resource utilization, and increase ROI.

Improve compliance and security

 

We help reduce security vulnerabilities, decreasing the risk of data breaches and operational disruption - while also bolstering regulatory compliance.

Our cloud services

Modern cloud engineering

Increase the adoption of cloud operating models and optimize your cloud resources to get maximum business value from your investments.

Cloud application modernization

Evolve existing applications to take advantage of cloud services and modern application architectures.

 

Our partnerships

Unleash the power of the cloud with Thoughtworks. We collaborate with leaders like Microsoft, Google Cloud, and AWS, crafting a customized cloud strategy that aligns with your unique needs. Leverage our expertise for seamless migration and unlock the full potential of the cloud for innovation and growth. 
