Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Ask Tai
Ask Tai

Legacy modernization

Turn legacy into leverage

What we do Back

Most modernization “upgrades” simply delay the inevitable, leading back to technical debt and high-risk overhauls.
 

We help organizations move from reactive maintenance to a living capability. By stabilizing what runs today and rebuilding core systems with AI/works™, our Agentic Development Platform, we create foundations that evolve alongside your strategy. The result is resilient technology that keeps improving, and keeps pace with the changing world.

 

 

How can we help you?

Latest insights

We help organizations modernize with scalable, secure and intelligent solutions. Get a fresh perspective on modernization.

Featured content

The state of enterprise platform modernization

Read now

Our trusted partners

We have a trusted network of partners, curated by Thoughtworks to bring you best-of-breed technology that pairs perfectly with our proven strategies and methodologies.

Find out more

AI/works™. The breakthrough in how we deliver.

See how our teams deliver higher-quality systems faster, and at a radically lower cost using AI/works™, Thoughtworks Agentic Development Platform.

Learn more

Unlock the full power of modernization.

Get in touch