Most modernization “upgrades” simply delay the inevitable, leading back to technical debt and high-risk overhauls.
We help organizations move from reactive maintenance to a living capability. By stabilizing what runs today and rebuilding core systems with AI/works™, our Agentic Development Platform, we create foundations that evolve alongside your strategy. The result is resilient technology that keeps improving, and keeps pace with the changing world.
30
days saved in legacy code reverse engineering for a European automotive manufacturer.
40%
cost savings delivered through managed services transformation for leading business management platform.
99%
faster campaign launch times for a major broadcaster.
We have a trusted network of partners, curated by Thoughtworks to bring you best-of-breed technology that pairs perfectly with our proven strategies and methodologies.