Decommissioning legacy services to create a streamlined, scalable platform foundation

Since 2005, Docebo has helped leading organizations including Zoom, TripAdvisor and Amnesty International unlock the limitless power of learning. Today, its learning platform is trusted by many of the world’s largest organizations to engage learners, help people develop the skills they need to succeed and drive business outcomes.



As more large organizations recognized the power of Docebo’s learning platform, the company rapidly grew from a nimble startup into a major software provider. Its teams developed and deployed numerous new capabilities to support customers. But over time, the combination of rapid scaling and new feature and system deployments created a complex technology foundation that was difficult to manage.



So the company’s digital leaders laid out a plan to decommission legacy services, reduce system complexity, redefine team structures and processes, improve platform stability, and ensure Docebo could continue to evolve and scale for years to come.

Challenge: Decommission legacy services and build a new platform foundation against the clock

Over time, the growing complexity of Docebo’s legacy systems had begun to impact platform performance, governance and scalability. This reduced platform maintainability, delivery efficiency and internal development capacity.

The need for change was clear, but Docebo’s transformation was made more urgent by the impending end of support for PHP7. With security updates ending for its chosen programming language, there was an even greater impetus for rearchitecture and system evolution.

To tackle all its challenges simultaneously, Docebo formulated a digital migration strategy focused on reducing legacy technical debt and moving toward a modular, future-ready platform architecture. And the company selected Thoughtworks as the ideal partner to execute that strategy.

“We chose to partner with Thoughtworks for two main reasons,” explains Docebo’s Chief Product Officer, Fabio Pirovano. “First, we were very aware of its work supporting organizations like ours that have grown quickly from startups into enterprise-scale businesses. Second, Thoughtworks is a Docebo customer, and the team knew exactly what we wanted to achieve — and how modernization would impact our end users as well as our business.”