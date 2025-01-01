Gitanjali Venkatraman Technology writer and illustrator

I am a technologist - learning, exploring and evolving.

Over the years, I have done a fair bit of software delivery with a focus on product definition and process.

Software impacts people — more now than even a few years ago. People develop different equations to software and tech with varying degrees of alienation or attachment.

With words and pictures, I want to make the world of software more approachable by exploring its back story and giving it a place in our present.

My default status is to be a permanent learner of music, art and mathematics.

If you'd like to see some of my work, I've written a range of illustrated guides to a number of important trends and topics in tech: