Gitanjali Venkatraman

Technology writer and illustrator

I am a technologist - learning, exploring and evolving.

 

Over the years, I have done a fair bit of software delivery with a focus on product definition and process.

 

Software impacts people — more now than even a few years ago. People develop different equations to software and tech with varying degrees of alienation or attachment. 

 

With words and pictures, I want to make the world of software more approachable by exploring its back story and giving it a place in our present.

 

My default status is to be a permanent learner of music, art and mathematics. 

 

If you'd like to see some of my work, I've written a range of illustrated guides to a number of important trends and topics in tech:

 