Gabriel Gavasso Portfolio Sales Director for Communications, Media, Technology and Business Services, Europe

Throughout the years I have worked as a Business and Technology Strategy Consultant living at the intersection of technology and product strategy, where I am able to blend a strategic mindset with sharp focus on execution. My recent stints working in commercial roles and Thoughtworks go-to-market strategy enabled me to sharpen my skills on consultative selling to ultimately deliver great results to our clients. Having lived and worked in five countries and having done business in many more, across a variety of industries, I bring a unique global perspective and the ability to leverage different experiences to solve business problems.



Due to the nature and size of my past client engagements, I have helped companies on digital and product strategy, organizational design, and business-driven technology modernization. I also have been fortunate to lead large large teams (160+ people) in distributed set ups and to engage with very senior client and Thoughtworks leaders.