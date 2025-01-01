Erkan Binici Principal Technologist

I have over 23 years of hands-on technology experience, with expertise spanning various industry domains, including financial services, telecommunications, retail, marketing, healthcare and the public sector.

My career has been characterized by diverse leadership roles and initiatives within technology—ranging from building strategic client engagements to leading the development of cutting-edge digital products. I have successfully built and led high-performing teams, fostering a culture of innovation and technical excellence that consistently delivers measurable business outcomes.

I am passionate about leveraging my extensive experience and expertise to drive meaningful change and support organizations in achieving sustainable growth in an increasingly digital world.