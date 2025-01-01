Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Insights Back
Dinesh B

Dinesh B

Senior Consultant Developer
I'm a coding freak who is always interested in solving/seeking challenging problems.

Being in Thoughtworks, I found a lot of opportunities to work in various domains, few of them being - mobile(both iOS and Android),  micro services architecture, dev-ops tools(docker, kubernetes, terraform, etc)

In all experiences on my projects, we have used a ton of open source tools and benefited a lot. After taking a lot from community I felt its only natural
to give back as well. So I started doing some open source contributions. 
Few of my notable contributions -

sorintlab/stolon, tonyarnold/Differ, willowtreeapps/assertk.

 

I am also a programming language enthusiast having worked on GoLang, Elixir, Java, Kotlin, Erlang, Javascript, Typescript, Swift, Objective-C, Bash.

 