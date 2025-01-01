Dinesh B Senior Consultant Developer

I'm a coding freak who is always interested in solving/seeking challenging problems.







Being in Thoughtworks, I found a lot of opportunities to work in various domains, few of them being - mobile(both iOS and Android), micro services architecture, dev-ops tools(docker, kubernetes, terraform, etc)







In all experiences on my projects, we have used a ton of open source tools and benefited a lot. After taking a lot from community I felt its only natural



to give back as well. So I started doing some open source contributions.



Few of my notable contributions -



sorintlab/stolon, tonyarnold/Differ, willowtreeapps/assertk.

I am also a programming language enthusiast having worked on GoLang, Elixir, Java, Kotlin, Erlang, Javascript, Typescript, Swift, Objective-C, Bash.

