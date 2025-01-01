Daniel Negrete Banda Employer Brand and Recruitment Marketing Center Lead America

I joined Thoughtworks Ecuador in 2021 as Senior Marketing Coordinator for Ecuador.

I have been able to work on social media recruitment campaigns that have contributed in hiring extraordinary people for the office, organized regional technology events and social change events, and I have contributed to the positioning of the company in the country by managing public relations campaigns.

I am passionate about issues of social justice and equality for all people, I faithfully believe that knowledge and opportunities should be equal for every individual, regardless of gender, race, sexual orientation, identification, etc.

I currently live in the city of Guayaquil with my dog Lucas.