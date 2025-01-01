Arun Manivannan Lead Data engineer

I am a Thoughtworker and by default, a passionate engineer and borderline crazy when it comes to technology.

I specialize in Data Engineering having built petabyte-scale data platforms and highly scalable distributed systems in several Fortune 500 organizations.

I am a polyglot and is specially fond of Functional Programming languages.



I am the author of "Scala Data Analysis Cookbook" and co-author of "Scala: Guide for Data Science Professionals". I blog at http://rerun.me.