Arun Manivannan
Alumni

Arun Manivannan

Lead Data engineer

I am a Thoughtworker and by default, a passionate engineer and borderline crazy when it comes to technology. 

 

I specialize in Data Engineering having built petabyte-scale data platforms and highly scalable distributed systems in several Fortune 500 organizations. 

 

I am a polyglot and is specially fond of Functional Programming languages.

 

I am the author of "Scala Data Analysis Cookbook" and co-author of "Scala: Guide for Data Science Professionals".  I blog at http://rerun.me.

 