As the software-defined vehicles (SDVs) landscape continues to evolve and mature, manufacturers must keep tabs on a growing number of innovations, best practices and emerging technologies. But which of these trends are passing fads, and which will deliver lasting value?
SDV Pulse, volume 2, is our annual reflection on the developments in the SDV world that are driving the evolution of the automotive industry. Inside, you’ll find:
Expert introductions to emerging trends and cutting-edge technologies
Perspectives on capabilities and practices that have achieved mass adoption across the automotive industry
Guidance on new standards, regulations and collaborative bodies
Recommendations and examples to help you identify which new tools, capabilities and practices are worth your attention
SDV Pulse is divided into five macro themes
In each segment, you’ll find “Pulse points” representing a specific technology, practice or trend. The segment each Pulse point is in indicates which macro theme area it most closely relates to.
The adoption stages, defined by our experts, show where we believe each technology, practice or trend currently falls:
- Concept stage: Pulse points at this stage are currently emerging and their potential remains largely unproven. In most cases, the vast majority of organizations won’t have adopted these concepts yet.
- Early adoption stage: These Pulse points are early in their adoption journey and offer a significant differentiation opportunity for early adopters.
- Mass adoption stage: These Pulse points are becoming widespread across the industry and the window to translate them into differentiated value is closing.
The five macro themes
Concepts and solutions
Capabilities available on the market as packaged solutions that SDV manufacturers can apply within vehicles or use to transform their internal operations.
Ecosystems and organizations
Emerging organizations and ecosystems that should be on every SDV manufacturer’s radar, including networks to be part of and regulatory bodies that could impact operations and engineering decisions.
Techniques and practices
New ways of working that can help SDV manufacturers evolve how their teams operate and enable them to deliver better results and driver outcomes.
Technology and products
Leading technologies SDV engineers and manufacturers can incorporate into vehicles or apply in their engineering organizations to transform experiences and deliver new value.
Trends
Relevant trends that don’t fall into the other four areas. Many of these are general evolutions in software engineering that SDV manufacturers should be aware of.
