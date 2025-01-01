What is MLOps?

MLOps is both a set of practices and tools and a cultural mindset that, when combined, accelerate the development and deployment of machine learning solutions. It bridges the gap between the disciplines of machine learning, software engineering and data engineering, by outlining how these disciplines should collaborate with one another. This is important because data science work — often isolated and research-focused — is not traditionally equipped for the complexity of (often multiple) production environments.

MLOps is closely allied with something called CD4ML; however, the two things aren’t the same thing. MLOps refers to the overall philosophy and practice, while CD4ML is a technique within MLOps that uses continuous delivery tools and techniques to automate parts of the machine learning development process.