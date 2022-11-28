Effective machine learning: Improving the flow of value (Part III)

In Part I of our Effective Machine Learning (ML) series, we wrote about the common traps that organizations fall into when delivering ML products, and in Part II, we shared principles and engineering practices to shorten feedback loops. In this post, we’ll share processes and structures that teams can use to reduce friction and optimize the flow of value to their users.

Across Thoughtworks’ collective experience on various data and ML projects, a common theme we see time after time is the notion that software product delivery practices are equally, if not more, important when it comes to building ML products. Even if we have the right ML and engineering practices and technologies in place, we can fail in delivering a successful product if we fail to implement processes that facilitate the flow of information, both within an organization and from our users. So, let’s dive in.

1. Team shapes

It’s common to see two types of team topologies, both of which are extreme and not always ideal for the flow of value:

Complicated subsystem teams, sliced horizontally by function: For example a data science team, an API team or an MLOps team. In this scenario, it’s common to see backlog coupling, where a team needs to depend on (i.e. be blocked by) another team in order to release a change to production. In one informal analysis, backlog coupling increased the time to complete a task by an average of 10 to 12 times. Stream-aligned but siloed teams: On the one hand, this team shape is better than the first because teams are cross-functional and empowered with a diverse set of context and capabilities (e.g., product, machine learning, engineering and quality assurance) to autonomously deliver features to users with minimal backlog coupling. However, without intentional connection and alignment between these cross-functional teams, silos naturally emerge and we find teams wasting effort in re-work and solving customer, business or technology problems that have been solved before.

There is no one-size-fits-all team shape and interaction modes will also vary as products and teams evolve. The right team shape for your organization depends on many factors. If you are delivering ML-enabled products, we recommend putting product front and center by creating stream-aligned, cross-functional product teams. To reduce silos, it helps to set up cross-team interaction points (e.g. a community of practice) as a way to reduce the friction of collaboration and to mitigate Conway’s Law.