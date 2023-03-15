The "beauty" and "ugliness" of retail (part one)

New retail: what is consumer aesthetic orientation?

French Enlightenment thinker Voltaire said in On Beauty, "If you ask a male toad: what is beauty? He will answer that beauty is his female toad, with two large round eyes protruding from a small head, a wide and smooth neck, a yellow belly, and a brown back." If someone exchanged his female toad for a colorful butterfly, the male toad would be disappointed because the toad's definition of beauty and ugliness are relatively narrow and limited, just as it is for us people.

However, one constant throughout the ages is that “ugliness” means breaking existing beauty standards. For the retail industry and consumers, it is exactly by being willing to challenge the social aesthetics of the times and introduce controversial and visually striking designs that these brands can enhance their image and market value. This is also how to break through, innovate and reshape the human aesthetic system.

Consumer aesthetic orientation is people's appreciation of the beauty of objects and their interest in them, which is influenced by their culture, environment, the market and other factors.

Nowadays, more brands are capturing the market and expanding their influence by consciously guiding consumers' beauty-seeking behavior. Taking the famous home retail brand Cabana as an example, its founders Demos and Chel aptly identified that the home aesthetics of the post-80s generations are vastly different from that of their parent's generation due to the influence of online media. As a result of these changing personal aesthetics, traditional furniture stores find it increasingly difficult to meet the younger generation’s consumption needs, so that consumers no longer know where to go to buy furniture that reflects their taste. So Cabana has been playing the role of educating the market and cultivating consumers' home consumption aesthetics since its establishment. When Cabana opened its first flagship store in Sanlitun, Beijing in 2019, the team did not rush to sell its products, but instead launched monthly exhibitions, forums, workshops and other activities centered on aesthetics. Giving customers a basic aesthetic education resulted in gaining customers.