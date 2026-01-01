Jie Meng Experience Designer

I'm currently working as an Experience Designer at Thoughtworks. I have a background in interaction design, product design, social innovation design and service design in China, Austria and the UK. Before joining Thoughtworks, I had experience in AI and big data-related products at the ByteDance Artificial Intelligence Lab. I'm passionate about applying service design and system design thinking in the design process, especially in the area of AI, digital reality technology, technical ethics and future retail.

