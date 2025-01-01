Developer experience platforms bring everything developers need to build and run software together in one place. They bring standardization to the way developers work, ensuring consistency across a large organization, but also help developers to be more effective. They remove the cognitive and practical overheads of taking care of infrastructure and tooling.

They’re sometimes talked about in the same breath as developer portals — however, where developer experience platforms provide tooling and infrastructure resources, developer portals are more like catalogs or hubs where developers can discover services or documentation to help them do their job.

When used effectively, they can increase developer productivity and ensure security and reliability. Development teams can thus deliver value at an even faster pace.