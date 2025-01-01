What is it?

Dual-track development is an approach to software development that splits the process into two separate tracks: discovery and delivery.

In one track, the discovery team generates, evaluates and validates requirements. Meanwhile, the delivery team builds and fulfills those requirements. By operating in separate tracks, the two teams never have to stop what they’re doing to wait for the other. Using this approach, projects can be delivered quickly, costly bottlenecks are avoided and products and services are much more likely to meet the real needs and demands of customers and users.

The approach is based on the idea that effective development and delivery requires two very different kinds of thinking — problem solving and need identification, and technical thinking to turn those problems and solutions into digital capabilities. The dual-track approach gives teams the chance to focus on one type of thinking at a time, without slowing project or product delivery.