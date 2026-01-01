From lab to life – AI that works. Advancing human, animal and crop health requires modern data, AI, and digital solutions. That’s why we help pharmaceutical, biotech, medical technology, animal health and agriscience organizations turn complex science and strictly regulated environments into scalable, AI-ready platforms for innovation and growth.

From discovery to commercialization, we partner with organizations like Bayer, Roche and Seagen (a Pfizer company) across the life sciences ecosystem to modernize R&D, clinical, and commercial operations. Bridging the gap between scientific innovation and global impact, to deliver resilient, compliant technology solutions at scale.