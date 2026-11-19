What are data contracts?

Data contracts define the expectations between teams or systems that produce data and those that depend on it. They typically specify schemas, data types, required fields, quality rules and how changes should be communicated.

For example, a customer data contract might require every record to contain a valid customer ID, follow an agreed date format and meet defined completeness standards. If a producing system changes a field or violates these rules, automated checks can detect the problem before it affects downstream systems.

Unlike a data schema, which describes how data is structured, a data contract can also establish expectations for quality, availability, ownership and compatibility. It makes data dependencies easier to understand and manage.