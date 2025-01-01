What are the trade offs?





Currently, 5G is still in the early stages of rollout. Businesses that rush to create 5G-dependent remote services will likely encounter coverage issues — especially in rural areas — which may undermine the unbroken, real-time data streams 5G can enable.





The term 5G can correctly be used to describe signals using a wide range of radio frequencies. Generally speaking, the higher the data throughput of the frequency being used, the lower that signal is able to penetrate solid objects. Due to this and other constraints, while 5G is theoretically capable of up to 10 gigabits per second throughput, the majority of consumer implementations currently use frequencies capable of 100-400 megabits per second.





To avoid coverage issues, some businesses may want to consider building their own 5G infrastructure. This will ensure high speeds for their devices and services, but carries a huge cost, and requires you to navigate complex local regulations.





Existing applications may need to be re-architected to take advantage of the benefits of 5G. This may mean moving to more edge computing and other distributed data and compute models.





Some early adopters have also raised concerns about 5G’s impact on device battery life. For smartphone users, that’s an annoyance. But for businesses deploying discrete sensors and devices designed to go for months or even years without maintenance, shorter battery lives can seriously impact the viability of major IoT projects.