What is it?





Incidents are common things that cause upset and degrees of chaos in the business, a system outage, a data breach, or some other event. Given a scenario, what should people do, who calls who, what data should they collect, what should be left well alone?





An incident response plan is a set of directives, job role requirements, playbooks, and checklists employed whenever an event occurs.





Historically it’s been positive to see a coherent response plan well thought out and communicated to participants. These days we can expect to see parts of the response automated in terms of root cause analysis support data, temporary automated shutdowns, re-routing of data automating as much as possible as per a pre-agreed execution plan.