What is it?





Threat modeling is a method of identifying risks for all parts of your IT systems and collaborating with the appropriate people to mitigate those risks. It means starting from the potential threats for your specific enterprise, rather than just following a checklist.





The core of the concept is very simple. It is about understanding the threats you face as an enterprise and the risks associated with. With this knowledge, you can protect your system in a risk-based way.





Learning threat modeling is a crucial skill for developers, we believe. We need an agile approach with security requirements built-in as first-class citizens and the correct use of tools to tame the complexity.