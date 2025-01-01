Generative AI (GenAI) is a subset of artificial intelligence that can generate content including text, images, video and audio in response to user prompts. It’s powerful because of the scale of the data sets on which it’s trained. Tools such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Midjourney have made the technology mainstream; it’s now possible for almost anyone to ‘create’ something using generative AI.

For businesses, GenAI can help wherever teams need support in content creation or ideation. This includes creating ideas and content for marketing campaigns or even strategy development. It can also be used in the software development process, helping developers do everything from writing code and testing to understanding legacy codebases.