This terminology describes the setting up of internal skills that have specific cybersecurity skills — namely in attacks, defenses and the combination of both.

Most organizations test their security systems and protocols regularly. You may have heard terms like “Red,” “Blue,” or even “Purple” teams being tossed around in the context of cybersecurity. In simple terms, red teams are penetration testers. Blue teams are the ones who defend against the red teams. It is best when Purple isn’t a team at all, but rather a permanent dynamic between Red and Blue teams where they learn from each other.