Watch the replay of the Technology Radar Vol.31 preview webinar sessions.
Tech Principal Sofia Tania and Software Architect James Lewis join Thoughtworks CTO and session host Rachel Laycock for a preview of Technology Radar Vol.31.
They discuss some of the themes and blips in the latest volume that they think are particularly interesting.
These include:
- The gradual rise of WASM
- LLM-powered autonomous agents
- Enterprise-wide integration tests
- Observability 2.0
Listen now for a unique, insider perspective on the newest edition of the Technology Radar.
Vanya Seth, Head of Technology for Thoughtworks in India and Erik Dörnenburg, Developer and Head of Technology for Thoughtworks Europe, join moderator Sarah Taraporewalla for a preview of some of the themes, technologies and techniques in the latest edition.
They discuss, among other issues:
- Coding assistance antipatterns
- FoundationDB
- Mockoon
- Using generative AI to understand legacy codebases
- Difftastic
Listen for a unique perspective on Technology Radar Vol.31 from some of the people involved in bringing it together.