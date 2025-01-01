Vanya Seth, Head of Technology for Thoughtworks in India and Erik Dörnenburg, Developer and Head of Technology for Thoughtworks Europe, join moderator Sarah Taraporewalla for a preview of some of the themes, technologies and techniques in the latest edition.

They discuss, among other issues:

Coding assistance antipatterns

FoundationDB

Mockoon

Using generative AI to understand legacy codebases

Difftastic

Listen for a unique perspective on Technology Radar Vol.31 from some of the people involved in bringing it together.