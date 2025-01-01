Banken und Versicherungen
Die Finanz- und Versicherungsbranche befindet sich in einem enormen Wandel. Komplexe, sich antreibende Kräfte verändern die Wertschöpfungskette jedes Finanzmarktes.
Wie können Sie organisch wachsen, wenn konkurrierende Anforderungen an Ihr Geld, Ihre Ressourcen und die Aufmerksamkeit Ihrer Führungskräfte gestellt werden? Etablierte Versicherungsunternehmen, Großbanken und Fintech-Unternehmen wenden sich an uns, damit wir ihnen helfen, angesichts einer beispiellosen Disruption zu wachsen.
Real-time payments: Are banks ready to capitalize on the revenue opportunities? With demand for real-time payments soaring to record highs, the need for speed has never been greater. But can your transformation keep pace? Ignite your journey toward instant payments with our latest insights.
Our industry expertise
The insurance industry faces a digital revolution with challenges like complex underwriting, inefficient claims processing and growing demand for personalized services. Our innovative solutions help clients transform their insurance operations by adopting emerging technologies, integrating partners, empowering advisors and enhancing the claims experience - all while keeping customers at the center.
Today’s payment businesses face increasing pressure to adapt to digitalization, regulatory changes and evolving customer expectations. We partner with clients to develop flexible, secure payment services that meet the changing needs of today’s businesses. Discover how we can help you modernize your technology, streamline operations and deliver exceptional customer experiences
The wealth management landscape is evolving rapidly. Today’s investors expect personalized digital experiences, pushing traditional firms to compete with agile fintechs offering innovative solutions. We partner with clients to strengthen their offerings, modernize their technology, and leverage data and AI to meet these new demands
Transforming from large-scale, complex operations to flexible, continuous delivery of value
TBC Bank, Georgia’s leading financial institution, partnered with Thoughtworks on a digital transformation journey. By adopting agile practices and restructuring daily operations, the bank slashed time-to-market by 60%, boosting efficiency and employee satisfaction.
Our clients include
We partner with some of the world’s leading financial services organizations, from scale-ups to global Fortune 500 enterprises.
Thoughtworks helped us to manage the transformation so that we achieved the desired time to market and quality for the most strategic areas of our business, while the coaching and knowledge we got from our collaboration allowed us to independently scale up the transformation for other areas when needed.”
